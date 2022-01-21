First Look at Peacock’s ‘Tiger King’ Drama ‘Joe vs. Carole’ (VIDEO)

“The story you know was only half the tale,” the teaser for Joe vs. Carole (formerly known as Joe Exotic) promises.

Peacock has announced that new title along with the premiere date for its high-anticipated Tiger King drama created by Etan Frankel and starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. All eight episodes will drop on Thursday, March 3,

“This is who we’ve been after,” Carole says as she puts Joe’s photo up on a board in the teaser. “Whoever you are, we’re coming for you.” Watch the video below for Joe’s message for Carol and more. Plus, scroll down for the full versions of the photos of Mitchell and McKinnon in character.

“Joe vs Carole is a wild ride. It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch Joe vs Carole just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way,” Frankel said in a statement.

“We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking,” the creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer continued. “And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

The Peacock drama, based on Robert Moor’s Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, follows “Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit,” the logline reads. “She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

The limited series also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolff, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham.

Joining Frankel as executive producers are McKinnon, Alex Katsnelson, and Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart. Executive producer Justin Tipping directed Episodes 1-4 and 8, while Natalie Bailey directed Episodes 5-7. Joe vs. Carole is produced by UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios.

Joe vs. Carole, Limited Series Premiere, Thursday, March 3, Peacock