‘Ghosts’ Star Rebecca Wisocky Previews the Arrival of Hetty’s Husband Elias

Ghosts is making way for the man of Woodstone Mansion as guest star Matt Walsh stops by to play Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) husband, Elias.

The Veep vet’s arrival was something Wisocky was over the moon about, even if Hetty isn’t super thrilled to encounter her spouse who up until now has only been referred to in conversations. “When I found out that Matt was coming on to play my husband I was so, so, so, so, so excited,” remarks the actress.

Part of her excitement stems from her own resemblance to Walsh as Wisocky jokes, “I think it’s hysterical that we really do look like we could be related,” noting that “Elias is referred to as Hetty’s horrible philandering husband/cousin.” As for where Elias has been all this time? The answer is in the episode’s title, “The Vault.”

“Elias has been trapped in the house, unbeknownst to anyone, even Hetty, for over 130 years.” After he was locked away in a secret vault underneath Woodstone, Elias remained constricted to that singular space until Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) set him free in hopes of finding riches in the massive safe. ”

“When he comes back, he is not at all pleased to see that his once obedient wife seems to have a voice and a mind of her own,” Wisocky teases. “It’s interesting, she has so much power and status and is so ornery in the universe of our show, but I think you’ll see her be a little bit frightened of her husband,” she adds of the episode’s dynamic between Hetty and Elias.

Wisocky previews that Hetty will have to gather her strength to confront him, teasing, “that happens in a very explosive way.” As for what else fans can look forward to, Wisocky adds, “There’s something that happens in this episode, in particular, that will change the rules of the Ghosts forever.”

Consider us intrigued. Don’t miss the pivotal installment when Ghosts airs on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 1, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS