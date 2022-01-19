‘Race’ Resumes, Animals as Videographers, The Curious Jeff Goldblum, Still ‘Too Hot to Handle’

After a 19-month break during the pandemic, The Amazing Race resumes in Switzerland. Nature reprises its Animals with Cameras miniseries for a second season, with custom-fitted cameras allowing us to follow animals to places camera crews never see. Renaissance man Jeff Goldblum is back with new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, letting his curiosity take him anywhere—including into backyards. A third season of the Netflix reality spoof Too Hot to Handle challenges its players to resist their carnal urges.

For the first time in franchise history, the Emmy-winning The Amazing Race was suspended mid-race when the world shut down because of the pandemic. In this episode, the teams are brought back 19 months later to continue the run, and in this episode, we will likely learn what kept some teams from returning and who’s invited back for the next leg, which kicks off in scenic Switzerland.

Go where no cinematographers are typically allowed in the second season of Nature’s inventive escapade in which custom-fitted cameras are attached to animals, taking us to realms we would otherwise never get to see as they interact in their natural habitat. The first of two episodes, “Oceans,” goes underwater with nesting female turtles, elephant seal pups frolicking in the ocean and tiger sharks diving hundreds of feet into the deep. A second episode, set in Australia, airs Jan. 26.

Actor-musician-personality Jeff Goldblum seems to live in a perpetual state of wonder, and as he pursues his eclectic interests, this diverting series happily follows. In five new chapters to finish World’s second season, Goldblum explores topics including our fascination with puzzles and tiny things, the way we celebrate birthdays, the symbolic importance of backyards and the wild world of biker culture. You can’t ask for a more enjoyable tour guide.

For love—make that lust—or money is the motivating factor in this clever spoof of the Love Island variety of reality-TV trash. A new group of hotties arrives at tropical Turks and Caicos for what they imagine will be a wild ride of exhibitionistic hookups. Instead, their virtual gatekeeper “Lana” observes their every move to make sure no one so much as kisses, or they begin losing part of the $100,000 grand prize that awaits those who can show a bit of restraint.

