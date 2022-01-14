‘Home Work’ Will Return to Air After Magnolia Network Finds ‘No Malicious Intent’

After being pulled from the schedule following allegations of “shoddy work,” reality renovation show Home Work is now set to return to the Magnolia Network.

In a statement to People, Magnolia’s president Allison Page said, “Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories. In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding.”

Earlier this month, a number of complaints were made against Home Work hosts Candis and Andy Meredith, accusing the couple of shoddy work, overcharging, and poor communication. On Wednesday, the Merediths took to social media to address the allegations and explain their side of the story.

In one of the videos shared on the account, an emotional Candis revealed how their children are being bullied at school and that the family has been receiving death threats. “We will protect our family and those whom we support with Home Work,” she wrote alongside the video.

“We stand behind our work and our principles and are not here to take anything away from anyone the way it has been done to us. However, we are asking that any and all who have contributed to this toxic cancel mindset take a moment to review both sides before passing judgment on us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy and Candis Meredith (@andyandcandis)

“After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for Home Work, and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent,” Page continued in her statement.

“Our commitment now is to provide appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with Home Work fell short of our network’s standards. While Home Work will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent but those who put their trust in them and this brand.”

Home Work first debuted digitally on the Discovery+ streaming service in July 2021 before the Magnolia Network made the transition to linear television. It made its TV debut on January 5 but was pulled from the schedules just two days later amid the allegations. The Magnolia Network hails from Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip Gaines.

Home Work, TBA, Magnolia Network