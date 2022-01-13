‘Home Work’ Hosts Andy & Candis Meredith Address Allegations of Shoddy Work

Andy and Candis Meredith, the hosts of Magnolia Network‘s Home Work, have responded to recent allegations of “shoddy work” from disgruntled customers.

Last week, two homeowners accused the Utah-based renovators of shoddy work and overcharging. It was also alleged that the Merediths had poor communications with their clients during their dealings. This led to the Magnolia Network, the vehicle helmed by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, pulling Home Work from the schedule just two days after its launch.

The Merediths have now responded to the allegations. Taking to their shared Instagram account, the couple posted photos of their work on the house at the center of the complaints. They also shared a multi-part video addressing the accusations and sharing their side of the story.

“We are very proud of the work that went into this project,” stated one post. “We revealed this space on February 20, 2020 and fully acknowledge that before this point in time there were hard conversations and misunderstandings about this project and budget, but we were absolutely under the impression that we had resolved those issues together.”

The post also claims that after the project went over budget, the Merediths paid approximately $32,000 out of their own pocket. In addition, the statement acknowledges issues with contractors but clarifies that it was out of their hands. “We could absolutely not control other people and contractors involved in these projects, as much as we wanted to,” the post reads.

In the accompanying posts, the couple state that their children are being bullied at school and that the family has received death threats. “Our home is under police surveillance for our safety, and these comments and judgments of us, stating that we are liars, thieves and con artists are so extremely hurtful and based on one narrative amplified by others who were not part of any of these situations.”

“We fully admit that we took on too much at one time, and that this was a hard road for these 4 clients’ renovation projects,” the posts concluded. “We also acknowledge that after working in an extremely difficult industry for over 10 years, working with hundreds of people, there are inevitably going to be some who are dissatisfied. Aubry’s public call for anything and everything people can share about us is not ok. We have the same phone numbers, and anyone we have worked with can contact us at any time.”