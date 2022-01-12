Jamie Lynn Spears Opens Up About Britney Conservatorship Drama: ‘I Love My Sister’

The Britney Spears conservatorship drama has been well-documented over the past year, and now the singer’s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about the situation.

Ahead of the release of her memoir, Jamie Lynn spoke with ABC News’ Nightline anchor Juju Chang on Good Morning America. She touched on the conservatorship of her older sibling, stating that she didn’t fully understand what was happening at the time.

“First off, I don’t understand… when it was put into place, I was a 17-year-old, I was about to have a baby,” she explained. “So I didn’t understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “I look back and I think, wow, how is this acceptable?”

@jamielynnspears reflects with @JujuChangABC on how the intense scrutiny she faced as a teen mom rivaled that of the paparazzi world at the time. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/zsIvRuDGVS — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, served as her conservator since the legal agreement was set in 2008; this gave him control over many aspects of the “Toxic” hitmaker’s life, including her finances. However, after a long and frustrating legal battle, the conservatorship was finally terminated this past November.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” Jamie Lynn said on Wednesday’s Good Morning America. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family.”

When asked if she agreed or not with the conservatorship, Jamie Lynn stated, “It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship, everyone has a voice and it should be heard.”

She continued, “So if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up. I even spoke to her previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door.”

The ongoing court proceedings have caused a rift between Britney and her family, causing tension between the siblings. A tearful Jamie Lynn told Chang, “That love is still there, 100%. Um, I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7am/6am c, ABC