‘Dexter: New Blood’ Becomes Showtime’s Most-Watched Series Ever

Since its premiere in November 2021, Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood has officially become the network’s most-watched series of all time. The show’s 10-episode run averaged around 8 million viewers a week.

“We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response from the millions of fans of Dexter: New Blood these past 10 weeks,” said the entertainment president of Showtime Networks, Gary Levine. “Whether they loved the finale or couldn’t bear to see it end, we so appreciate their passion.”

New Blood’s season finale on January 9 racked up a total of 3 million viewers, surpassing the Homeland Season 3 finale in 2013 as Showtime’s biggest finale. Two million of those viewers came from streaming and on-demand platforms, breaking yet another record for the premium network. Thanks in part to New Blood and the premiere of the new series Yellowjackets, Showtime has seen its biggest increase in new subscriptions of the past year.

The original Dexter series ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013, earning multiple Emmy nominations for best drama series and for its star, Michael C. Hall. In addition, the series also received a 2008 Peabody Award and was twice included in the American Film Institute’s top 10 television series list.

Hall reprised his iconic role as the titular murderer-killing, antihero on New Blood, along with fellow original cast members Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow. Hall executive produces the revival with showrunner Clyde Phillips. Additional executive producers include Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn, and Sara Colleton. It is unknown if the series will return for a second season.

Dexter: New Blood, Streaming Now, Showtime