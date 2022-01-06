How TV Is Covering the Anniversary of the January 6 Riots

To mark the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, networks have scheduled programming throughout the day.

From special news reports to a docuseries on Paramount+, these shows will not only look at the attacks themselves but also the events leading up to what happened. (For some networks, programming for the anniversary began in the days leading up to it). Read on to find out how TV is covering the day on January 6.

ABC

ABC News’ coverage includes reports and interviews from chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce, congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks, correspondent Stephanie Ramos, and senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer.

In addition to Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know‘s coverage early in the date, Nightline is dedicating its show to marking the anniversary, with co-anchor Juju Chang in Washington, D.C. The View‘s Hot Topics conversation will include the latest headlines on the events, plus the show will include guests Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (authors, Peril).

ABC News Live will include retrospectives from ABC News correspondents and producers who were covering the riots in 2021 as well as roundtables and interviews with families and communities grappling with its outcome. Anchor Linsey Davis on ABC News Live Prime will revisit how the day impacted families, with children who turned their parents in. Correspondent Mireya Villarreal is set to speak with a group trying to build back their lives and family bonds.

Streaming on Hulu and ABC News Live, the documentary Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion offers a look at the days, events, and conversations leading up to January 6, 2021, from the perspective of anti-government groups. Interviews include Ammon Bundy, a former Oath Keeper, extremism experts and several ABC News correspondents who were at the Capitol that day.

CBS

Norah O’Donnell will anchor CBS Evening News from the U.S. Capitol and be joined by John Dickerson to discuss the state of the nation a year later. Then, on the January 9 60 Minutes, O’Donnell will profile Dave Isay, the founder of StoryCorps, an oral history project he started 18 years ago that is now the largest single collection of human voices ever recorded. Isay will discuss “One Small Step,” his new project to get Americans from across the political spectrum to stop demonizing each other and start communicating face-to-face.

CBS News’ streaming news service, CBSN, will have day-long coverage with interviews with lawmakers including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and discussions with CBS News journalists including chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, chief justice and national affairs correspondent Jeff Pegues, senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe, and correspondents Kris Van Cleave and Nikole Killion with the latest on the January 6 commission investigation. That leads up to a special addition of its daily politics show, Red and Blue, at 5/4c and 8/7c. It will be led by CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in Washington D.C, and include conversations with CBS News chief political analyst and senior national correspondent John Dickerson, elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto, and senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge.

CNN

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later will air at 8/7c. The two-hour special honors the heroes who protected our democracy in the face of an insurrection and will be live from National Statuary Hall. CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper will be joined by key members of Congress across the political aisle, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Veronica Escobar, Rep. Ruben Gallego, Rep. Dan Kildee, Rep. Susan Wild, and Rep. Jamie Raskin. Also participating are U.S. Capitol Police Officers Harry Dunn and Sergeant Aquiliano Gonell, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, and members of the U.S. Capitol community, paying respects to those who thwarted a potential coup.

Fox News

The network will provide live coverage throughout the day, including reports from Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram, who was at the Capitol in 2021, Congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie, White House correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich, and correspondent David Spunt. Rep Liz Cheney (R-WY) will join Bret Baier on Special Report at 6/5c to discuss the latest developments in the investigation.

NBC

NBC News will feature special reports of commemorative events in D.C. throughout the day.

On MSNBC at 4/3c, Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, and Lawrence O’Donnell will examine all angles of the insurrection, interview lawmakers in the Capitol Building that day, and look at the emotional fallout after the attack in Democracy in Peril.

At 6:30/5:30c on NBC, Lester Holt will anchor NBC Nightly News from D.C. with a broadcast exclusive interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and report on some of the forgotten heroes of the insurrection: the custodial staff who helped to clean up after the deadly attack.

On CNBC, The News with Shepard Smith will take viewers through the events of the U.S. Capitol Hill attack, including what happened behind the scenes and where the investigation stands today.

Paramount+