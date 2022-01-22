‘The Endgame’ Puts a Twist on the Cat-and-Mouse Thriller

In this cat-and-mouse thriller, “the cat is a captive and the mouse has to figure out how she’s being controlled,” says The Endgame executive producer Nicholas Wootton.

Glamorous international criminal Elena Federova (Homeland’s Morena Baccarin) is held at an übersecure FBI black site, but when we meet her, she’s unleashed her gang to take control of NYC’s leading banks. Dedicated FBI agent Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathe, All Rise)—so ethical that she turned her husband in for a bribe—saw Elena’s handiwork in Africa and understands that the robberies are part of a mysterious master plan she is determined to disrupt.

The question, says Wootton, “is whether Elena is doing bad things or actually something good. There’s a lot of intrigue, but the [story’s] heart really is the relationship between these women.”

The Endgame, Series Premiere, Monday, February 21, 10/9c, NBC

