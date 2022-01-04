‘Chicago Med’ Sneak Peek: How Is Sharon’s Health After Calling the FBI? (VIDEO)

Chicago Med has us worried about Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) after she called the FBI about the fraud surrounding the Vas-COM — and not just because of possible consequences for her career.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the winter premiere, “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished… in Chicago,” Sharon checks her blood glucose levels on an app on her phone, and the current reading (240) is not only up 17 from the last reading, but that increase seems to be part of a pattern. (As executive producer Andrew Schneider previously said, “stabilizing her diabetes is an issue.”)

“How’s that 15 minutes going for you?” Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) asks as he joins her. But she wasn’t thinking about the fame when she called the FBI, and now, “I’m worried about the hospital,” she admits. Watch the clip above for more of their conversation.

The NBC drama left off in December with the FBI interrupting the hospital’s holiday party to arrest Dr. Matt Cooper (Michael Rady) and Jessa (Angela Wong Carbone) after Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) recorded the latter offering him kickbacks. That came after the board made it clear they’d rather not risk any negative publicity, meaning, as Peter Kalmick (Marc Grapey) told Sharon, “there will be fallout.” And we will be seeing the ramifications for what’s happened going forward for both Sharon and Will.

Also in the episode, Sharon clashes with the hospital’s new compliance officer in the aftermath of the Vas-COM scandal. Plus, Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Dr. Pamela Blake (Sarah Rafferty) try to save a patient with a son with severe autism, and a patient’s son lies to his father about his diagnosis.

