‘After Life’: Tony Chooses Kindness & Seeks Happiness in Touching Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Ricky Gervais‘ critically acclaimed comedy-drama After Life is returning for a third season on January 14, and fans can get their first glimpse in the new official trailer.

The popular Netflix series is set in the fictional town of Tambury and follows Tony (Gervais), a writer for a local newspaper whose world is turned upside down after his wife dies from cancer. While dealing with immense grief, Tony begins to realize that making others feel good is what can give him a reason to go on living.

When we left off in Season 2, Tony was about to take a handful of pills after his father’s (David Bradley) funeral, only to be interrupted and saved when his love interest Emma (Ashley Jensen) came knocking on the door. And in the new sneak peek, we see Tony dealing with the aftermath of his father’s passing, including plans to take a trip and scatter his ashes, where he realizes that kindness is the key to happiness.

In addition to Gervais, Bradley, and Jensen, After Life Season 3 stars Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey) as Anne, Tom Basden (Plebs) as Matt, Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow) as Lenny, David Earl (Cemetery Junction) as Brian, Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road) as Kath, and Kerry Godliman (Derek) as Tony’s late wife, Lisa.

Kath Hughes, who appeared in The End of the F***ing World and the Australian comedy web series Content, officially joins the series as new intern Coleen. Hughes previously had a brief part as a supermarket assistant in After Life‘s first season.

After Life is created, written, and directed by Gervais, who also serves as executive producer alongside Duncan Hayes. Derek Productions produces the series for Netflix.

This is set to be the final season of After Life, though The Office UK creator will continue to work on new projects for the streamer. Speaking to SiriusXM last year, Gervais explained that he was working on three “totally different ideas” for Netflix.

“We will just start with the next thing, same deal, but I don’t know which one I’m going to go for,” he said (via Digital Spy). “I can’t even think about it yet. I have got the outline of three completely different sorts of sitcoms and shows. One of them is a sitcom. One is probably more sitcommy than anything I’ve ever done. I can’t tell you anything about it in case someone rips it off!”

After Life, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, January 14, Netflix