‘All New Mickey Mouse Club’ Star Tiffini Hale Dies at 46

Tiffini Hale, an original member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club and part of the Disney-created pop group The Party, has died. She was 46.

According to her former co-stars and bandmates, Hale “suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma” and passed away on Christmas morning surrounded by family. The news was shared on The Party’s Facebook page, as well as the individual Instagram pages of her Disney Channel peers — Deedee Magno, Chase Hampton, Jeune Pierre, and Damon Pampolina.

“Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years,” read the post. “On behalf of Tiffini’s family, and her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini. Her beauty, talent, style and fun-loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories.”

Hale was born on July 30, 1975, in Palm Springs, California, and got her break in show business when she debuted on The All New Mickey Mouse Club in 1989. She remained part of The Disney Channel variety show until 1991 and was one of the cast members chosen to become part of The Party, the first group signed to Disney’s Hollywood Records label.

The Party released two studio albums (the self-titled The Party and Free) alongside three albums of remixes and greatest hits. Their biggest chart hit was a cover of the Dokken’s “In My Dreams,” which reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group reunited in 2013 without Hale.

Hale returned to The All New Mickey Mouse Club in 1994 to co-host the final season, which by then featured the likes of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. She also appeared in other popular 1990s TV series, such as Blossom and Doogie Howser, M.D.