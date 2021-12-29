NFL Coach and Broadcaster John Madden Dies at 85, The World Pays Tribute

The sports world and beyond is paying tribute to John Madden, the NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster who died on Tuesday morning. He was 85.

Madden’s passing was confirmed by the National Football League on Tuesday afternoon, who said that the broadcast booth legend died unexpectedly. A cause of death has not yet been revealed publicly.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will be forever indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Madden served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons, his gridiron tactics leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 1976. Following his retirement from coaching in 1979, Madden began his broadcasting career, becoming the iconic voice of football for 30 years.

He also provided his name to the Madden NFL video game franchise, which launched in 1988. Madden’s voice features throughout the successful video game series, and he offered his own creative input on the game after retiring as a broadcaster after the 2008 NFL season. Post-retirement, he also advised the NFL’s competition committee and safety panel.

Madden’s influence in the world of sport was monumental, and he impacted the lives of many people, from the athletes on the field to the viewers watching at home. It’s no surprise then that the tributes are flooding in from far and wide for a man who was highly respected across the board.

“John Madden is a part of the very fabric of this league, and of the game we all love so much.” The @NFLTotalAccess crew reflects on the legendary John Madden who died unexpectedly this morning. pic.twitter.com/V3ufq926qw — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 29, 2021

A coaching and broadcasting legend and loved by all. You will be missed. RIP John Madden pic.twitter.com/Xj3IjVQ6Gl — Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) December 29, 2021

John Madden was a treasure. He was a gift. And he was an incredible friend. RIP John🙏🏼 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) December 29, 2021

R.I.P. to John Madden. It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation! pic.twitter.com/4P4NKdC1gT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 29, 2021

I would sit in my room for hours, playing Madden 94, dreaming about the NFL. John Madden voiced countless childhood memories and help cultivate my love of football. Now I make new memories with my boys playing Madden. I never met John Madden. But I feel like I knew him. 🙏 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) December 29, 2021

“A brilliant coach. A loyal and trusted friend. A Raider.” We’ll always remember John Madden. pic.twitter.com/YG4MET1ZFu — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021

big part of why everyone my age thinks every football color commentator is wack is because we grew up with john madden. man set an unreachable standard. — bomani (@bomani_jones) December 29, 2021

James Pitaro on the passing of legendary personality John Madden: pic.twitter.com/U6muC8my2r — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 29, 2021

The thing I keep thinking about with John Madden’s passing is how growing up, some of my closest friendships were forged playing the video game with his name on it. In this interesting way, his name is synonymous with feeling a sense of community. Thinking of his family today. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) December 29, 2021