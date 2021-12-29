NFL Coach and Broadcaster John Madden Dies at 85, The World Pays Tribute

Martin Holmes
Comments
John Madden NFL on Fox
Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

The sports world and beyond is paying tribute to John Madden, the NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster who died on Tuesday morning. He was 85.

Madden’s passing was confirmed by the National Football League on Tuesday afternoon, who said that the broadcast booth legend died unexpectedly. A cause of death has not yet been revealed publicly.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will be forever indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

John Madden

(Credit: Dennis Desprois/Getty Images)

Madden served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons, his gridiron tactics leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 1976. Following his retirement from coaching in 1979, Madden began his broadcasting career, becoming the iconic voice of football for 30 years.

He also provided his name to the Madden NFL video game franchise, which launched in 1988. Madden’s voice features throughout the successful video game series, and he offered his own creative input on the game after retiring as a broadcaster after the 2008 NFL season. Post-retirement, he also advised the NFL’s competition committee and safety panel.

Madden’s influence in the world of sport was monumental, and he impacted the lives of many people, from the athletes on the field to the viewers watching at home. It’s no surprise then that the tributes are flooding in from far and wide for a man who was highly respected across the board.

'All Madden' Pays Tribute to One of Football's Biggest Icons in Fox Sports DocSee Also

'All Madden' Pays Tribute to One of Football's Biggest Icons in Fox Sports Doc

'There’s no one that has had more of an impact on the NFL than John Madden,' says the doc's codirector, Joel Santos.

Check out some of the tributes below.

John Madden