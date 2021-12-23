Critics Choice Awards Ceremony Postponed As Omicron Cases Continue to Surge

The Critics Choice Association has postponed its upcoming in-person awards ceremony due to concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant.

According to Variety, the gala is still expected to broadcast live in-person on The CW and TBS at some point, but it will no longer happen on the originally intended date. The event was set to be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

“After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022,” the Critics Choice Association said in a statement (via Variety).

“We are in regular communication with LA County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.”

Earlier this week, the Critics Choice Association announced that it would still go ahead with its in-person ceremony on January 9 at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel, adopting strict COVID-19 protocols. However, as cases continue to surge across the United States, the organization has now changed its stance.

The postponement comes just hours after Fox announced that it’s canceling its New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 in Times Square. The special, hosted by Joel McHale and Ken Jeong, was set to feature a number of live musical performances to help ring in the new year.

Last year’s Critics Choice Awards involved a mix of in-person and virtual appearances, with Diggs and other presenters hosting from a stage in Los Angeles and the nominees appearing remotely on-screen.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, TBA, The CW and TBS