‘The Endgame’ Teaser Reveals a First Look at Morena Baccarin (VIDEO)

NBC has a gift for you before the holidays, but you may want to be careful about looking inside.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at a Christmas-themed teaser for the network’s upcoming high-stakes thriller, The Endgame, starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé which premieres Monday, February 21. And as it warns, “some boxes should never be opened before Christmas.”

In the clip, the FBI transports a secure box underground and locks it up behind a palm scanner, with multiple agents set as guards. “Some boxes should never be opened before Christmas,” the teaser warns. Watch above for more.

The new drama is a two-hander about Elena Federova (Baccarin), a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. On the other side is Val Turner (Bathé), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The heist drama reveals how far some people will go for love, justice, and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

It also stars Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean, and Mark Damon Espinoza. Nicholas Wootton writes and executive produces. Also serving as executive producers are Jake Coburn, Julie Plec, Emily Cummins, Andrew Schneider, and Justin Lin, who directed the pilot.

The Endgame premieres after the Olympics in February on NBC, taking over Ordinary Joe‘s time slot and joining American Song Contest on Mondays.

The Endgame, Series Premiere, Monday, February 21, 10/9c, NBC