‘The Super Bob Einstein Movie’ Pays Tribute to Late Comedian in First Look (VIDEO)

Some famous friends and family are celebrating the life, career, and impact of comedy icon Bob Einstein in HBO‘s new documentary The Super Bob Einstein Movie.

Set to premiere, Tuesday, December 28, the HBO Documentary Films production shines a light on the legacy of the actor and writer through the eyes of people who knew him best. Ahead of the premiere, HBO has unveiled its star-studded teaser for the documentary which is full of laughs.

Written and directed by Danny Gold who produces with George Shapiro and Aimee Hyatt, The Super Bob Einstein Movie pays homage to Einstein’s past including his comedic contributions with an alter-ego like Super Dave Osborne. The memorable role was part of Einstein’s work on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.

The special also acknowledges one of Einstein’s final roles in HBO’s long-running comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm in which he portrayed Marty Funkhouser. Einstein died in 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.

Helping bring his story to viewers in the documentary are pals and colleagues Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Susie Essman, David Letterman, Sarah Silverman, Norman Lear, Cheryl Hines, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin, Patton Oswalt, Rob Reiner, and JB Smoove.

Others featured include Bob’s brothers Albert Brooks and Cliff Einstein, his wife Berta, and daughter Erin. As a pillar in the comedy community for decades, Einstein’s sense of humor has had a lasting impact that this documentary attempts to capture. Check out the sweet trailer, below, and don’t miss The Super Bob Einstein Movie when it airs on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Super Bob Einstein Movie, Premieres Tuesday, December 28, 9/8c, HBO