‘The Goldbergs’ Sneak Peek: Adam Channels Arnold Schwarzenegger (VIDEO)

THE GOLDBERGS - "Recipe For Death II: Kiss The Cook" - After learning of Murray's love of action movies, Adam uses the moment to garner the courage to ask his dad for money to film his own action film. But the production goes from bad to worse when Barry goes missing for playing the lead, and an unlikely replacement steps in. Meanwhile, Erica takes Beverly to go clothes shopping. When a situation at the hip store goes awry, Erica decides to make her own version of the popular outfit she wants -using Beverly's own sweaters, on "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eddy Chen) KENNY RIDWAN, SEAN GIAMBRONE, JEFF GARLIN

Now that the election is over, we can get back to business: laughing at funny sitcom families from the ’80s. Of course, we’re talking about The Goldbergs, and Wednesday’s episode covers a very ’80s topic: Arnold Schwarzenegger action movies.

RELATED: The Goldbergs’ Hayley Orrantia on Paying Tribute to The Breakfast Club and Erica’s Romantic Woes

As we see in the exclusive clip below, it turns out Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) is a fan, to the point where he fills water balloon “grenades” and smears black on his face—or “schmutz,” according to his “smother” Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey)—to make him look like Ahhhnold in Commando.

Adam’s dad Murray (Jeff Garlin) is also an Arnold fan, but it’s not exactly like father and son are bonding over it:

Adam will, however, use his dad’s love of action movies to prod Murray into funding one of his own. We can’t wait to see what kind of action Adam can accomplish with a VHS camcorder, a few hundred bucks and his brother Barry (Tony Gentile) at his disposal. Nothing could go wrong, could it?

The Goldbergs, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC