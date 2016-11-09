‘The Goldbergs’ Sneak Peek: Adam Channels Arnold Schwarzenegger (VIDEO)
Now that the election is over, we can get back to business: laughing at funny sitcom families from the ’80s. Of course, we’re talking about The Goldbergs, and Wednesday’s episode covers a very ’80s topic: Arnold Schwarzenegger action movies.
As we see in the exclusive clip below, it turns out Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) is a fan, to the point where he fills water balloon “grenades” and smears black on his face—or “schmutz,” according to his “smother” Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey)—to make him look like Ahhhnold in Commando.
Adam’s dad Murray (Jeff Garlin) is also an Arnold fan, but it’s not exactly like father and son are bonding over it:
Adam will, however, use his dad’s love of action movies to prod Murray into funding one of his own. We can’t wait to see what kind of action Adam can accomplish with a VHS camcorder, a few hundred bucks and his brother Barry (Tony Gentile) at his disposal. Nothing could go wrong, could it?
