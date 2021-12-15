‘Suspicion’: Apple Releases Premiere Date and First-Look Images For Uma Thurman Drama

Apple TV+ has revealed the premiere date and first-look images for its upcoming thriller series, Suspicion, starring Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman.

Set to make its worldwide debut with two episodes on Friday, February 4, 2022 (followed by one new episode weekly), the eight-episode drama is based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag and is helmed by Man in the High Castle writer Rob Williams.

The series follows a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) whose son is kidnapped from a New York hotel. Fingers are soon pointed at four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. A trans-Atlantic cat-and-mouse chase begins as the National Crime Agency and the FBI try to track down the Brits, and it becomes clear that not everyone can be trusted.

In addition to Thurman, the cast also includes Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines), and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge).

Williams serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is produced out of the UK by Keshet Productions. Emmy Award nominee Chris Long (The Americans) is set to direct and will also exec produce alongside Howard Burch, Avi Nir, and Anna Winger. Darin McLeod (Watchmen) will produce.

Thurman’s last scripted TV role was in the Netflix supernatural horror series Chambers, where she played Nancy Lefevre. She also appeared as Lenny Cohen in the Bravo dark comedy Imposters. Thurman can next be seen in the teen romantic drama film Hollywood Stargirl, which is currently in production. She’s also set to star in the Showtime uber drama Super Pumped.

Check out the first-look images from Suspicion below.

Suspicion, Season 1, Premiere, Friday, February 4, 2022, Apple TV+