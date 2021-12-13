A ‘Gotham Knights’ Series Is in Development at the CW

The CW may be adding new masked fighters to its lineup.

The network has announced that Gotham Knights, a drama series, is in development. It is based on Gotham Knights characters from the DC comics created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Gotham Knights is not a spinoff of Batwoman (which is part of the CW’s Arrowverse along with The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, and the already-ended Arrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning), nor is it based on the upcoming release from Warner Bros. Games.

“In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader,” reads the logline. “And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.”

Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux are writers and executive producers. (Both served in the same capacity on The Vampire Diaries and Batwoman and as co-executive producers and writers on Gotham.) Natalie Abrams, who has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American, is writer and co-executive producer. Also serving as EPs are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Gotham Knights is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.