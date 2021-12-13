‘MacGruber’: See Maya Rudolph Return as Casey for a NSFW Musical Recap (VIDEO)

MacGruber is quickly approaching its December 16 premiere on Peacock, which means it’s the perfect time for a catchy recap on the character’s onscreen history.

In a new musical featurette, Maya Rudolph reprises her role as Casey, the dead first wife of MacGruber (Will Forte), and she sings a special tune recounting his story. The song, “The Greatest Man To Ever Walk Planet Earth,” will certainly spark a laugh or two as Casey’s words accompany interesting visuals.

As the song teases, MacGruber “was a military secret weapon, America’s favorite son, doing whatever it takes to keep the country safe and rippin’ throats out just for fun.” The catchy tune goes on to highlight MacGruber’s skills in combat and lovemaking, including the importance of his team members Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) and Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) who went on to become MacGruber’s second wife.

Casey also sings about her own death, which occurred at the hands of MacGruber’s former nemesis Dieter Von Cunth (Val Kilmer). “But our marriage lasted seven seconds, cause at the altar as we pledged our love, I was blown up by MacGruber’s nemesis, a piece of s**t named Dieter Von Cunth.”

While the last time viewers saw MacGruber, his mission was to take down Cunth, the series makes way for another mission against a new foe, Billy Zane‘s Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. Created by Forte, Jorma Taccone, and John Solomon, the series MacGruber is a follow-up to the 2010 cult classic film of the same name which is based on the iconic SNL parody sketch of MacGyver.

Watch the hilarious video, below, and don’t miss MacGruber‘s return when the series arrives on Peacock this week.

MacGruber, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 16, Peacock