‘Outlander’: Celebrate Claire & Jamie’s Love With TV Guide Magazine’s Special Issue

Calling all Sassenachs! Just because fans are currently living in one of the longest Droughtlanders to date doesn’t mean that they can’t learn something new about their favorite couple at the center of Outlander.

While the Starz hit is poised to return for its sixth season on Sunday, March 6, 2022, TV Guide Magazine is celebrating Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) time-traveling love story with the Outlander Forever Special Collector’s Issue.

Take a walk down memory lane with 72 pages full of reflection on the drama, like the series’ most jaw-dropping costumes, incredible locations, and even Claire and Jamie’s steamiest moments. Plus, get the latest scoop on what to expect as the American Revolution finally arrives in Season 6. You can also find out which episodes from the series’ first five seasons are among Heughan, Balfe, and Outlander author Diana Gabaldon’s favorites, and so much more.

Devoted to all things, Claire, Jamie, and the rest of the Frasers, the special issue is a perfect treat for the holidays as it is available for pre-order on OutlanderForever.com right now and will hit newsstands on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Catch up with the Frasers when TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander Forever Special Collector’s Edition arrives, and keep an eye out for more updates on Season 6 as the next chapter in the historical fantasy drama approaches.

TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander Forever Special Collector’s Edition is available for international pre-order online now at OutlanderForever.com and will be available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.