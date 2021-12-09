‘Harry Potter’ Stars Reunite in First Photo From HBO Max Retrospective Special

Following last week’s teaser trailer, HBO Max has now revealed the first image from the highly anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts retrospective special.

The image sees the franchise’s lead stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, gathered together to reminisce about their time on the popular film series. Other esteemed cast members and filmmakers from across the eight Harry Potter movies will join the three actors to celebrate the anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Fans will be taken on a journey through the beloved franchise, featuring all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations that tell an enchanting making-of story.

Last week, HBO Max dropped a teaser video that saw various cast members, including Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, and Mark Williams, receive invites to return to Hogwarts. “The invitation you have been waiting for has arrived,” the trailer said as the characters made their way to Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station.

Other Harry Potter film alumni taking part in the retrospective include Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, and Evanna Lynch, and more.

The special is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter. It is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote) and Pulse Films (Beastie Boys Story).

For fans that can’t wait until January, they can currently enjoy Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on TBS and Cartoon Network. The game show sees Harry Potter super-fans battling it out to test their Potter knowledge in a bracket-style competition.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Saturday, January 1, HBO Max