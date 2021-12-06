‘Harry Potter’: HBO Max Teases Anniversary Retrospective ‘Return To Hogwarts’ (VIDEO)

Fans were treated to an exciting first look at the upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special during Sunday December 5’s episode of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on TBS and Cartoon Network.

The retrospective lands on HBO Max on January 1, 2022, and reunites Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint alongside other cast members and filmmakers from the Harry Potter film franchise. The special celebrates the anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, with in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through the beloved film series.

In the trailer (watch below), we see various cast members, including Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, and Mark Williams, receiving invites to return to Hogwarts. “The invitation you have been waiting for has arrived,” read the on-screen captions as the cast head to Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station.

Other Harry Potter film alumni joining the festivities include Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, and Evanna Lynch, and more.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter. It is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote) and Pulse Films (Beastie Boys Story).

The celebrations kicked off on November 28 with the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on TBS and Cartoon Network. The game show sees Harry Potter aficionados competing in a bracket-style competition about “all things Potter.” The show is hosted by Academy Award winner and Harry Potter super-fan Dame Helen Mirren.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Saturday, January 1, HBO Max