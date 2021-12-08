‘Chicago P.D.’: What Do You Think of How That Upstead Moment Happened? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 9 “No Way Out.”]

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) has a major decision to make in the Chicago P.D. winter finale, one that can change everything for him and his partner and fiancée Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).

Now that FBI Special Agent North (Alex Morf) has put the pieces together about what happened to Roy, the human trafficker Hailey shot to save Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) as he was questioning him about the whereabouts of Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Jay has a decision to make. Either North arrests Jay and Hailey, or Jay helps the FBI agent take down Voight.

With the clock ticking, Jay keeps this from Hailey but does clue in Voight, who wants to handle it himself. Jay refuses to let him and ends up following Voight’s lead to get dirt on North to blackmail him into dropping the matter: The agent’s been helping his brother with drug charges. That’s obstruction of justice and official misconduct.

When Jay clues Hailey in on what’s going on, she decides to turn herself in, but he refuses to see her go to jail. After all, Roy of all people doesn’t deserve justice, he argues. “It’s you and me or it’s Voight or it’s this, and I don’t want any of it, but here we are, and none of it feels right to me at all,” Jay says.

When it’s time for him to meet North, Voight tells him to do the easier option and give him up. He knows that the detective will regret using the information they got. This way, his conscience will be clean. Voight knows how he polices, and he knew that some case would get him in the end. He’ll be fine. But Jay knows that Voight is good for the city and uses what they’ve uncovered about North’s brother. The agent agrees to drop it, but does admit he’d chosen Jay because he didn’t think Voight could corrupt him. “Everyone changes everyone,” Jay says.

Jay then stops by Voight’s and tells him things will be different going forward: “You always say tell me the truth so I can lie for you, from here on out, you tell me the truth. You bring me in so we don’t have to lie anymore. So I can protect you from yourself. You understand me?”

When he gets home, Jay proposes to Hailey (“marry me now”), and they get married! So what’d you think of how that big Upstead moment went down? Let us know in the poll below.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC