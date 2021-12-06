When Does ‘S.W.A.T.’ Move to Sundays?

In May, when CBS announced its schedule for the 2021-2022 season, it revealed that S.W.A.T. would be moving at some point to Sundays at 10/9c, following SEAL Team jumping over to Paramount+. Well, the time for that is almost here.

The drama’s fall finale will air Friday, December 10, in its current time slot (8/7c), and as the promo shows — in addition to reminding viewers of that night and time change — Chris Alonso (Lina Esco) is going undercover, and she’s definitely ready. Watch the video below for a look.

In “Safe House,” when an undocumented woman is violently abducted, the team forms an unlikely alliance to try and bring her home alive. It also serves as series star Alex Russell’s S.W.A.T. directorial debut.

Then, for the move over to Sundays, beginning on January 2, Deacon (Jay Harrington) enlists Chris’ help on an off-duty private security detail. But then they must fight to survive when they’re attacked by a drug cartel looking to kidnap their wealthy VIP client.

After leading into Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods for its first eight episodes of the season, S.W.A.T. will now follow The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles, with the three kicking off CBS’ winter and spring schedule. Its new slot is the one that SEAL Team held for its first four episodes of Season 5; the military drama then made the move over to the streaming service.

S.W.A.T., Fall Finale, Friday, December 10, 8/7c, CBS

S.W.A.T., Midseason Return, Sunday, January 2, 10/9c, CBS