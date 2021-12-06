Marvel Boss Teases Charlie Cox’s Possible Return as Daredevil in the MCU

It seems that Daredevil fans haven’t seen the last of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock as Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirms the actor will reprise the role in any projects utilizing the character.

Originally debuting on Netflix in 2015, Marvel’s Daredevil series starring Cox ran for three seasons before the streamer canceled all of its Marvel-related titles in 2018. All the while, viewers have remained fervent supporters of Cox’s portrayal and have been itching to see him back on their screens.

For those hoping to see Cox back in the role, Marvel President Feige is offering some reassuring news in an interview with CinemaBlend. When asked about the possible return of Matt Murdock and Daredevil, Feige confirmed that Cox would be the man for the job.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige said. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.” The coy second half of Feige’s answer is understandable as rumors about Cox’s return have been circulating for some time.

There’s been some wishful thinking from fans that Cox could return to the courtroom as blind attorney Matt Murdock in upcoming projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, but no confirmations have been made at this time. And Marvel’s latest Disney+ outing, Hawkeye, seems to be laying down the foundation for one of Daredevil’s foes as Episode 3 hinted at the possible inclusion of Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio in the Netflix series).

Should this bad guy really be back, it would make sense to bring others from Daredevil back into the TV fold. Stay tuned for possible updates and keep a sharp eye out for any hints about Cox’s return as Marvel continues to churn out more content in theaters and on Disney+.

