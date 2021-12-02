Cobie Smulders to Reprise Maria Hill Role in Disney+’s ‘Secret Invasion’

Cobie Smulders is set to reprise her role as SHIELD agent Maria Hill in Marvel’s Secret Invasion, coming soon to Disney+.

According to Deadline, Smulders will join Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke in the crossover comic event. The series will focus on a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Smulders has appeared in several Marvel films, starring alongside Jackson’s Nick Fury as his second in command. She most recently reprised the role in Spider-Man: Far From Home and before that featured in The Avengers, Captain: America Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Outside of her Marvel work, Smulders is best known for her lead role as Robin Scherbatsky in the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. She has also had recurring roles in the Netflix drama A Series of Unfortunate Events, the comedy series Friends From College, and ABC crime drama Stumptown. She most recently portrayed author and lawyer Ann Coulter in FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Secret Invasion is one of many Marvel titles in the works at Disney+. This year has already seen the debut of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and, most recently, Hawkeye. Other series on the horizon include She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.

The Skrull featured in the 2019 feature Captain Marvel, where they were shown as a misunderstood race looking for a new home following an attack from the Kree Empire. It is currently unknown whether the upcoming series will continue on from this depiction. Mr. Robot writer Kyle Bradstreet is attached to the project as writer and executive producer.

Secret Invasion, TBA, Disney+