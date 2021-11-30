‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4: Amazon Releases First Teaser (VIDEO)

Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge is hoping to change the business in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Set to premiere on Prime Video on February 18, 2022, the new season takes place in 1960 and sees Midge looking for total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft takes her to some dark places, causing a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

“You know what’s great about me?” Midge asks her manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), in the trailer (watch below). “Your humility?” Susie responds. “No, it’s me,” Midge says before telling Susie that she doesn’t want to do any more opening act gigs. “I will only do gigs where I can say what I want,” she asserts.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, premiered on March 17, 2017, and received widespread critical acclaim. Over its first three seasons, the show has won 20 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and three Golden Globes, including Best TV Series—Comedy.

In addition to Brosnahan and Borstein, the series stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby. Season 4 will also feature guest appearances from Kelly Bishop (Halston), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), John Waters (21 Jump Street), and Jason Alexander (Seinfeld).

Unlike the binge format of the first three seasons, Season 4 will air over four weeks, with two episodes landing every Friday. Three more teaser trailers are expected to drop throughout the week. You can also check out the Season 4 key art below.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 4, Premiere, February 18, 2022, Prime Video