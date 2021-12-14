Jeremy Sisto Warns ‘Everyone’s in Danger’ in ‘FBI’ Midseason Finale

As the nerve center of the Feds’ New York bureau, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto, above) has been largely office-bound. But on December 14’s intense year-end FBI episode, which will bleed into the drama’s January 4 return, Jubal becomes part of the action. He, his team, and their loved ones are targeted by Antonio Vargas (David Zayas), the vicious drug lord the unit put in prison.

First on the cartel’s hit list: Rina Trenholm (Kathleen Munroe), Jubal’s boss and secret lover, who is shot and gravely wounded while standing beside him.

“It’s a traumatic event for him,” says Sisto, hinting that Jubal’s sobriety may be threatened. “There’s a sinister grand plot that I’d never seen before, full of twists. Vargas is a very powerful man, no matter what cage he’s locked up in. Everyone’s in danger.”

To lighten the mood, we ask about Sisto’s recent bedroom scene with Munroe. “They wanted me with my shirt off, but I have tattoos on my chest,” he says with a laugh. “Having to cover them up was a bit too much for the schedule!”

FBI, Tuesday, December 14, 8/7c, CBS