HBO Confirms 8 New Cast Members For Alicia Vikander Series ‘Irma Vep’

HBO has filled out the French side of the cast for its upcoming limited series Irma Vep, from director Olivier Assayas.

Joining series lead Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider) are French actors Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, Hippolyte Girardot, Alex Descas, Nora Hamzawi, and Antoine Reinartz

Irma Vep is loosely based on Assayas’ 1996 film of the same name and follows Vikander’s Mira, an American movie star who travels to France to star in a remake of the silent film “Les Vampires.” With tensions rising on set, Mira struggles to distinguish between herself and the character she plays in the film, turning the story into a comedic crime thriller.

Macaigne is set to play French filmmaker René Vidal, while the other new additions will portray various crew members and actors in Vidal’s movie. Previously announced cast members include Adria Arjona (Sweet Girl), Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia), Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show), Fala Chen (The Undoing), and Devon Ross.

Assayas serves as director and writer on the series, which recently wrapped its production in Paris. He will also executive produce alongside Vikander, Sylvie Barthet, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Stuart Manashil, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, and Daniel Delume.

“This is a comedy that will try and catch the zeitgeist the same way the original Irma Vep did, in a very different world, a very different era, that right now feels light years away,” Assayas previously said in a statement.

Earlier this month, The New Yorker reported that Kristen Stewart had signed on to join the miniseries, though it has to be officially confirmed by HBO. Stewart has worked with Assayas previously on the films Clouds Sils Maria and Personal Shopper. If true, this would mark Stewart’s first-ever role in a television scripted series.

