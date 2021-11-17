A ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Christmas Movie Is Coming To Peacock Next Month

Days of Our Lives is bringing fans a festive treat this holiday season as the long-running soap opera will premiere its first-ever movie special.

Set to land on Peacock on December 16, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas will star Days regulars Eileen Davidson and Chandler Massey, reprising their roles as Kristen DiMera and Will Horton, respectively. Davidson announced the film at The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip event in Malibu on Monday.

Massey, who recently returned to his Daytime Emmy-winning role as Will Horton in the Peacock miniseries Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, will once again step into Will’s shoes for the upcoming festive feature. The film centers around Will as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline, creating a festive story based on his family and friends, with unexpected twists and turns along the way.

Further cast information, including Davidson’s part in the story, have yet to be revealed.

Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running scripted television shows in the world, airing nearly every weekday since November 8, 1965. It was given a two-year renewal back in May, taking it through its 58th season. The series is set in the fictional Illinois city of Salem and focuses on the trials and tribulations of the show’s core families: the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises.

News of the movie comes just weeks after Peacock launched the Beyond Salem spinoff. The miniseries stars both Davidson and Massey, alongside Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, and James Reynolds as Abe Carver.

The series is produced by Corday Productions and Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday and Albert Alarr serve as executive producers, with Rob Carlivati as head writer.

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, Thursday, December 16, Peacock

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, NBC