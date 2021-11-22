ABC’s ‘Superstar’ Explores George Michael’s Sexuality in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

ABC News is taking viewers behind the curtain to explore George Michael‘s pop stardom in its latest Superstar profile.

The Wham! singer takes center stage in the hour-long special airing Tuesday, November 30, as the special chronicles the life and career of George Michael spanning from his time as a teen heartthrob to his reinvention into a global superstar with his solo album, Faith. In an exclusive sneak peek clip above, his famous colleagues remember him and the challenges he faced with constant travel and scrutiny over his sexuality.

Among other things, the special delves into Michael’s personal life, his tragic romance with a Brazilian designer, his personal conflicts with fame, the real story behind his arrest, and the lawsuit against his record company. As teased in the exclusive clip, the special features interviews with stars such as Sam Smith, who discusses the influence Michael had on them, as well as Paula Abdul, who choreographed the singer’s “Faith World Tour.”

Since the days of Wham!, Michael had to combat rumors surrounding his sexuality, as hinted in the above clip. In the singer’s own words he says, “I have no problem with everybody thinking I’m gay or some people thinking I’m gay, some people thinking I’m straight, whatever.” Instead, the performer preferred not to define his sexuality.

This is just a taste of what viewers can expect to see and hear in the special that also features Michael’s longtime manager Rob Kahane, former publicists Phil Lobel and Michael Pagnotta, his backup singers Lucy Jules and Janey Lee Grace, as well as many others who followed the singer’s career closely. Don’t miss the moving profile on ABC later this November, and check out the exclusive sneak peek, above.

Superstar: George Michael, Tuesday, November 30, 10/9c, ABC (Next day on Hulu)

