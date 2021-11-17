‘Dopesick’ Finale, ‘Tiger King 2,’ ‘Hard Knocks’ With the Colts, a Marvel ‘Hit-Monkey’

Hulu’s shattering docudrama Dopesick reaches its conclusion. Netflix returns to the crazy world of Tiger King for a sequel. HBO’s Hard Knocks docuseries airs its first in-season edition, embedding with the Indianapolis Colts. A possessed snow monkey seeks revenge in a wild animated series from Marvel.

Hulu

Dopesick

Season Finale

Tragedy leads to an imperfect justice in the finale of the gripping docudrama about the OxyContin opioid crisis and the efforts of state’s attorney prosecutors to hold Purdue Pharma and its ruling family, the Sacklers, accountable. Michael Keaton grounds the series’ more emotional elements as small-town doctor Samuel Finnix, who devotes himself to trying to reverse the damage he has done to himself and to those he unknowingly got addicted.

Netflix

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Season Premiere

As inevitable as a toxic tide, the hit reality series spawns a sequel. Five new episodes revisit the outrageous characters who became infamous, for better or (often) worse, in the wake of the show’s pop-culture explosion in the early days of the pandemic. (If you’ve been wondering where Kate McKinnon has been this season on Saturday Night Live, she’s playing controversial animal activist Carole Baskin, the target of Joe Exotic’s wrath, in a Peacock limited series currently in production.)

HBO

Hard Knocks In Season

Season Premiere 10/9c

For the first time, the fly-on-the-locker-room-wall sports docuseries goes beyond a team’s preseason journey to follow a pro NFL franchise during the season in real time. Each episode covers the previous week’s game as Hard Knocks tracks the Colts, led by ex-Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, through the remainder of the season and into the playoffs should fate smile upon them.

Hulu

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey

Series Premiere

A stylized animated adult thriller, based on (what else) a Marvel Comics character, depicts the violent exploits of a rage-filled Japanese snow monkey (voiced by Fred Tatasciore) who seeks vengeance when his entire tribe is slaughtered. Conveniently, the monkey becomes psychically linked to the ghost of Bryce (Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis), an American assassin who helps guide the primate on a bloody mission to satisfy their mutual desire for revenge. George Takei and Olivia Munn are among the voice cast.

Inside Wednesday TV: