Relive the Fantasy Romance of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ With Decades’ Marathon

“This guy is so romantic and heroic and poetic, it’s like playing Hamlet every week. This may just be the greatest role of my life,” Ron Perlman told TV Guide Magazine in 1988, midway through the fantastical drama’s three-season run.

A weekend-long binge of the series starts Saturday, December 4 at the beginning, when Vincent — the sonnet-reading man-beast who resides in well-appointed caverns in the tunnels below New York City — nurses lawyer Catherine (Linda Hamilton) back to health after she’s slashed and left for dead.

With his empathic powers, he’ll always know how she’s feeling, which is great since she becomes an ADA in fairly constant danger. The series, whose writers included future Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Homeland creators Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, earned Perlman two Emmy noms and tons of fan mail.

“Women say that Vincent is the ultimate fantasy lover, someone who asks nothing in return but gives 110 percent,” he reported. Timeless!

Beauty and the Beast, Saturday, December 4, Noon/11am c, Decades