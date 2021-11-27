‘Lost in Space’s Final Season Will Answer All of Your Lingering Questions

The Robinson family rockets into the third and final season of Netflix‘s Lost in Space, which finds them in a difficult spot: apart.

The action on this adaptation of the 1960s CBS series picks up a year after the Robots’ attack on the ship Resolute at the end of Season 2. Now, siblings Penny (Mina Sundwall), Judy (Taylor Russell), and Will (Maxwell Jenkins) are trapped on a mysterious planet after escaping the ship.

But their worried parents, Maureen and John (Molly Parker and Toby Stephens), “don’t know if their kids are safe and the kids don’t know if their parents survived the attack,” says executive producer Zack Estrin.

While the elder Robinsons desperately try to reunite the family, Estrin says lingering questions will be answered on these final episodes: “Where did the Robots come from? And if the Robots are indeed built, who built them? And for what purpose?” he teases. As for the ending to the Robinsons’ journey? “Everyone will be truly surprised.”

Lost in Space, Season Premiere, Wednesday, December 1, Netflix

