Kim Cattrall Joins ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot at Peacock in a Recurring Role

Kim Cattrall is adding another TV role to her slate following the recent announcement that she’d be joining Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father. The actress is now be appearing in Peacock‘s reboot of Queer as Folk in a recurring role.

Described as a reimagining of the groundbreaking drama series created by Russell T. Davies, this new iteration of Queer as Folk will see Cattrall take on the part of a martini-soaked, high society southern debutant who has trailer park roots. Set in New Orleans, the series follows a diverse group of friends whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of tragedy.

A mentioned, Cattrall most recently signed onto the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father and has just wrapped work on the film About My Father with Robert DeNiro. Created, written, and executive produced by Stephen Dunn, who also directs the pilot, Queer as Folk previously announced several cast members.

Cattrall will join Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell, the latter of which also writes and executive produces with Dunn. Other executive producers include writer Jaclyn Moore, director Brian Dannelly, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Russell T. Davies, Nicola Shindler, and Louise Pedersen.

Production on the series is currently underway in New Orleans. Stay tuned for more details about the exciting reboot and Cattrall’s role in the series as Queer as Folk continues to take shape at Peacock.

Queer as Folk, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock