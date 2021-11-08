‘1883’: Paramount Releases First Trailer During ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere (VIDEO)

The fourth season of Yellowstone kicked off on Paramount on Sunday, November 7, and fans watching during the commercial break were treated to a first look teaser of the upcoming prequel series, 1883.

Set to premiere on December 19 on Paramount+, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is described as a stark retelling of Western expansion as well as an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

The series stars Oscar-nominee Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, Grammy-winning country artists Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, Young Sheldon star Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, and Batwoman actor LaMonica Garrett as Thomas. Billy Bob Thornton also guest stars as Marshal Jim Courtright.

“I heard 1,000 stories, but none could describe this place. The road west is filled with failures. It was a dream, and the dream is coming true,” says a voiceover in the trailer (watch below). The woman’s voice accompanies clips of covered wagons traveling through desolate terrain, brutal battlefields, and violent bar shoot-outs. “We’re in the land of no mercy now,” the voiceover concludes.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Like Yellowstone, 1883 was created by Taylor Sheridan and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, along with production partners 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan also serves as executive producer alongside John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari.

Season 4 of Yellowstone premiered on Sunday night; the first two episodes will serve as a starting-off point for 1883.

1883, Season 1, Premiere, Sunday, December 19, Paramount+