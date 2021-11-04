Stay in the ‘Sex and the City’ Apartment & ‘Cobra Kai’ House Thanks to Airbnb

Anyone who’s ever watched Carrie Bradshaw live it up in the big city, or seen scenes of karate practice in a familiar Californian mansion has to feel one thing above all others: Envy. Thankfully, Airbnb is here to fulfill your geographic wishes with new listings to stay at the famous Sex and the City apartment and the LaRusso residence from Cobra Kai.

In celebration of the SATC reboot, And Just Like That…, fans can dive into the world of the HBO hit series for one-night stays at an apartment refurbished to look just like the fashionista’s fictional brownstone. Sarah Jessica Parker herself will even drop by virtually to welcome the lucky guests at check-in!

These City faithful can then help themselves to complimentary drinks, work on their own latest article on Carrie’s laptop, and rummage through her iconic blue closet. Additionally, the lucky residents will be treated to a styling session and photoshoot featuring some of the show’s most iconic outfits, including Carrie’s memorable pink opening credits tutu dress.

Anyone looking to snap up this opportunity should act fast, as booking opens at noon EST on Monday, November 8 for one of two slot on November 12 and 13. The lucky winners are responsible for travel costs but then only have to spend $23 to log in for the night in the luxurious apartment — a nod to the show’s 23-year history.

If cities aren’t your thing, Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) San Fernando Valley mansion will soon be joining the rental site after selling for $2.4 million, just in time for Cobra Kai‘s Season 4 release on New Year’s Eve. However, keep in mind — the “West Coast home” can actually be found just outside of Atlanta, Georgia, where filming takes place.

The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath house in Marietta features many exciting amenities, including a koi pond, gardens, two-story glass atrium, a greenhouse, and a pool, as seen on the Netflix series. In addition to its “man cave,” the house has cathedral ceilings, three fireplaces, a wet bar and a brick shower, as well as the kitchen of your dreams, with a 48-inch fridge, Wolf stove, two dishwashers and a wood fire pizza oven.

Created by an award-winning architect and international chef as their personal residence, the home was designed to be environmentally conscious. Even those who haven’t seen the Karate Kid spin-off series will certainly appreciate the house’s beautiful details and stunning design. Fans looking to stay in the LaRusso household should keep an eye out for the mansion’s listing, as reservations are sure to pile up quickly!

Airbnb has a plethora of other famous filming locations fans can stay at, including Bella Swan’s (Kristen Stewart) Twilight home, Highclere Castle from Downton Abbey, The Guest House from The Golden Girls, and Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) cabin from Avengers: Endgame, among many more.