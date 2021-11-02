Jonathan Majors & Simu Liu to Make ‘SNL’ Hosting Debuts in November

Saturday Night Live fans will be thankful this month, as the iconic comedy series will premiere three consecutive coast-to-coast live shows through the end of November, kicking things off with host Kieran Culkin this Saturday, November 6.

Currently starring on the HBO hit drama Succession, Culkin will make his SNL hosting debut alongside Ed Sheeran, returning for his third musical guest appearance to perform songs off his latest album “=.” Following his recent COVID-19 diagnosis, Sheeran has recovered and been cleared to perform.

Filling out the November roster are first-time hosts and Marvel stars Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu. The hosts will be joined by musical guests Taylor Swift and Saweetie, respectively.

Well-known for his role as Atticus Black in HBO’s one-season horror-fantasy Lovecraft Country, Majors will make his debut as MCU big bad Kang the Conqueror in Loki on Disney+. The Emmy nominee also stars in Netflix film The Harder They Fall, premiering November 3. Fellow Marvel star Liu broke box office records as the titular role in the franchise’s first Asian-led superhero flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which arrives on Disney+ on November 12.

Former host and frequent musical guest Swift will celebrate her fifth SNL appearance by performing songs off her latest re-recorded album, “RED (Taylor’s Version).” Rapper Saweetie climbed the music charts with her #1 hit single “Best Friend,” and will release her debut album “Pretty Bitch Music” next year.