Ed Sheeran Will Appear on ‘Saturday Night Live’ as COVID Quarantine Ends

Despite concerns that Saturday Night Live might have to find a new musical guest for its November 6 episode, Ed Sheeran confirmed that he’s still on for the late-night sketch comedy series.

The singer who has been appearing as a Mega Mentor on another NBC series The Voice was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, but his isolation period has ended just in time for him to appear on SNL alongside Succession‘s Kieran Culkin who is set to guest host.

Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x 📸 Nic Minns pic.twitter.com/g9yGeaOh9v — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) November 2, 2021

Sheeran revealed his status via social media, posting, “I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there.”

This episode will mark Sheeran’s third time as a musical guest on the long-running comedy favorite as he previously appeared on episodes in 2014 and 2017. The stint is part of his promotion for the newly-released studio album, = (Equals), his fourth behind + (Plus), X (Multiply), and ÷ (Divide).

Culkin has recently reprised his fan-favorite role as Roman Roy on HBO’s Succession which airs Sundays, leaving viewers plenty of time to catch SNL and still make it in time for the family dramedy. Prior to Culkin and Sheeran, Season 47 guests have included Owen Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Sudeikis, Brandi Carlile, Rami Malek, and Young Thug.

Tune in for the latest episode this November 6 and stay tuned for more laughs as Saturday Night Live‘s Season 47 run continues on NBC.

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC