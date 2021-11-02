The Miz Reacts to ‘DWTS’ Elimination: ‘I’ve Got To Gain 15 Pounds!’

On ABC‘s Dancing with the Stars, couples who are ranked near the bottom never know for sure if they’re going home until the judges vote on who they’ll save. But WWE superstar The Miz (AKA Mike Mizanin) had a pretty good idea that he and pro partner Witney Carson were getting the boot towards the end of last night’s episode.

“The last three names were Amanda [Kloots], JoJo [Siwa] and me…Witney and I looked at each other and went, ‘Okay, here we go,’” The Miz, with Carson by his side, told a group of reporters following his elimination. He says he’s exiting the dance competition reality series with nothing but great memories. “Honestly, I had a great time,” he says. “Witney was supportive every step of the way.”

“This was a fun ride,” Carson adds. She and The Miz scored a 32 performing a foxtrot to the Queen song “Radio Ga Ga” on their final night. They are the seventh couple to be eliminated this season, leaving eight couples who will dance again next week on a Janet Jackson-themed episode.

The Miz says he’s happy that his father, George Mizanin, was able to be in the audience and also take part in his pre-dance package. Well, he’s mostly happy about it. The Miz says that his dad told him he was a little stiff—and the judges later agreed with the elder Mizanin! “Then, they gave me low scores and guess what happens? We’re eliminated,” The Miz deadpans. “Now, I have an ‘I told you so’ moment with my dad for the rest of his life, which is great.”

George told his son that he “won the night,” according to The Miz. “Every time you get your father’s approval, it’s always an amazing thing to hear. He’s always the person who drove me [with] tough love. Tough love has allowed me to be so successful in everything that I’ve ever done.” Taking a beat, The Miz dryly quipped, “Except for this.”

So what’s next for the pro wrestler? He says he needs to regain 15 lbs. to get back into the ring and he’ll be shooting more episodes of his USA network reality series Miz & Mrs. in which he costars with wife Maryse Mizanin. “There’s no days off,” he said. The Miz will likely be back for the show’s finale later this month and twirl on the dance floor one last time with Carson. Other than that, he’s not sure how much dance will remain a part of his life.

“I want to get my daughters [Monroe and Madison] into [dancing],” he said. “Witney has said she’ll already teach them…oh, she didn’t? I guess I just volunteered her.”

“I will for you, Mike,” a smiling Carson added.

