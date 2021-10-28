‘Outlander’ Treats Sam Heughan Fans With First Look at Jamie in Season 6 (PHOTO)

Outlander fans have gone through one of the show’s longest Droughtlanders to date, but the show’s social media accounts are offering a brief respite with a new image of Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Season 6.

The show’s forthcoming chapter won’t arrive on Starz until early 2022, but little first looks like this one definitely remind viewers to get excited. “James. Alexander. Malcolm. MacKenzie. Fraser. That’s it, that’s the tweet. #Outlander,” the show’s social media page shared alongside the Season 6 sneak peek photo.

The image is a character portrait, featuring Heughan’s Jamie all buttoned-up in what appears to be the Fraser’s Ridge stables. Season 6 of the series that chronicles the love story between an 18th-century Scottish highlander and a 20th-century combat nurse-turned-doctor picks up where things left off in Season 5.

The Fraser’s try to maintain peace and flourish in their North Carolinian sprawl known as Fraser’s Ridge, but growing tensions and political upheaval surrounding the American Revolution causes problems. Together, Jamie and wife Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will contend with individuals in their growing community, asking the question, “what are you willing to do to protect your home?”

Along with Heughan and Balfe, Season 6 will see the return of stars Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Lauren Lyle, and Cesar Domboy among others. Season 6 also makes way for new additions including Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds as the Christies, a family that will shake things up on the Ridge.

Don’t miss it, stay tuned for more first look photos and teases ahead of Outlander‘s Season 6 return early next year.

Outlander, Season 6, Early 2022, Starz