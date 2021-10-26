Which Shows Aren’t on During the World Series?

It’s late October, and baseball — and TV — fans know what that means: the World Series, and your favorite Fox shows taking a week or two off as a result.

This year, the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves are facing off in the best-of-seven series, scheduled for Tuesday, October 26, Wednesday, October 27, Friday, October 29, Saturday, October 30, and if needed, Sunday, October 31, Tuesday, November 2, and Wednesday, November 3. Each of those nights, coverage takes over Fox in the primetime.

Below, we’ve listed which nights you definitely won’t be getting new episodes of your favorite Fox shows and which nights you might miss out.

Definitely Not On

On Tuesday, October 26, fans will be missing out on episodes of The Resident and Our Kind of People. On Wednesday, October 27, baseball takes over instead of The Masked Singer and Alter Ego. Friday nights usually belong to WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown, while Saturdays usually feature Fox sports coverage.

Might Not Be On

If the World Series goes past Game 4, viewers won’t be seeing Animation Domination — The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy — on Halloween night. If there isn’t a Game 5, repeats of those shows will air.

If there isn’t a Game 6 on Tuesday, November 2, there will be a new episode of The Resident and a Masked Singer special counting down the show’s greatest performances. (Our Kind of People‘s next new episode is set for November 9.)

And if the World Series doesn’t go to Game 7 on Wednesday, November 3, there will be a new, Thanksgiving-themed Masked Singer as well as a new Alter Ego.