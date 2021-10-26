‘The Wonder Years’ & ‘Home Economics’ Receive Full-Season Orders at ABC

ABC’s Wednesday night comedy lineup won’t be changing anytime soon.

The network has given both freshman comedy The Wonder Years and the sophomore Home Economics full-season orders, picking up nine additional episodes. This comes after both have aired five episodes this fall.

The Wonder Years is a reimagining of the 1988-93 comedy, with its coming-of-age story following Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams) as a 12-year-old navigating growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama. It also stars Don Cheadle (narrating as adult Dean), Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Ray.

The Wonder Years was ABC’s strongest new comedy debut in two years in both total viewers (6.4 million) and adults 18-49 (1.9 rating) after seven days of multiplatform viewing. The comedy averages 4.8 million total viewers after seven days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms.

Home Economics focuses on the heartwarming, uncomfortable, and frustrating relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class, and one barely holding on. It stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata.

Its Season 2 premiere topped its May finale both in viewers (by 6%) and among adults 18-49 (by 17%). It’s averaging 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 after seven days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms in its second season.

This news follows CBS picking up three of its new fall shows — FBI: International, NCIS: Hawai’i, and Ghosts — for full seasons earlier in October. (CSI: Vegas is designed to be a 10-episode season.) ABC’s other new fall show, Queens, premiered on October 19.

The Wonder Years, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Home Economics, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC