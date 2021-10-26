See Daniel Dae Kim & Tony Goldwyn in ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Poster (PHOTO)

With The Hot Zone: Anthrax, the latest installment in the episodic anthology series, you’ll see “the headlines you remember,” but “the ending you don’t.” That’s the tagline in the new key art that TV Insider can exclusively unveil.

In the new poster, stars Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn look ready to get to the bottom of what’s happening as the series examines the act of terrorism following the 9/11 attacks. See the full version of the art below.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax, a three-night event over Thanksgiving weekend beginning November 28, takes place in 2001, when letters containing anthrax were sent to victims in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York. This murderous act claimed five lives and caused widespread panic. Inspired by true event, the series follows the parallel stories of Matthew Ryker (Kim), an FBI agent with a specialty in microbiology, and Dr. Bruce Ivins (Goldwyn), a microbiologist, as they both investigate the attacks.

“While many of us can remember the breaking news headlines and widespread fear that arose during the anthrax attacks, there are many layers to this chilling and unbelievable crime story that have not yet been told,” National Geographic teases in the series’ description.

As the actors shared during the New York Comic Con panel, their characters won’t share scenes until the penultimate episode, the fifth. “That first scene [where they meet] is like a one-act play,” Goldwyn said.

Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson serve as executive producers and showrunners. Serving as executive producers are Scott Free Production’s Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Lynda Obst, and Daniel Percival. Richard Preston is a co-executive producer. The Hot Zone: Anthrax is produced by 20th Television and Scott Free Productions.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax, Premiere, Sunday, November 28, 9/8c, National Geographic