Kevin Hart Returns to The Locker Room For ‘Cold As Balls’ Season 5 (VIDEO)

Kevin Hart is heading back to the locker room for the fifth season of Cold As Balls, the unique, ice-bath-based interview show from the Laugh Out Loud Network.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl Anthony Towns is the first guest of the new season, which kicks off on Tuesday, October 26th on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, the Cold As Balls Facebook page, and Hart’s own Facebook page. Subsequent episodes will air every Tuesday.

Other guests set to take a dip into the ice this season include former NFL star and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, Olympic Gold medal-winning snowboarder Chloe Kim, WWE legend The Undertaker, and former NFL wide receivers Calvin Johnson and Jerry Rice.

“Bringing humor and authenticity into real conversation is one of the reasons Cold As Balls has been such a success over the past four seasons,” said Hart. “This season we’re excited to be back in our original locker room setup as we deliver more laughs and ice cold truths with some of the biggest superstars and legends in the game.”

The fourth season, which aired in late 2020, saw the show move to a socially distanced outdoor stadium setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cold As Balls is produced by OBB Pictures and Laugh Out Loud, the global media and production company founded by Hart. Laugh Out Loud also produces the series Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend, What the Fit, and Straight From The Hart.

“Kevin and our guests seemed way too refreshed by the ice tubs outdoors last season, so it was the perfect time to get back into the locker room,” said OBB’s Founder and CEO, Michael D. Ratner. “Thanks to Kevin and the genuine and hilarious heart of this show, we’ve built a massive audience over the years that we’re very proud of. It’s time to reunite with the incredible fans for season 5.”

Watch the trailer for Season 5 below.

Cold As Balls, Season 5, Premiere, October 26, Laugh Out Loud YouTube Channel