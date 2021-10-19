‘Murders’ Finale, ABC’s ‘Queens’ and a New ‘Bachelorette,’ American Masters on Helen Keller

The killer is revealed in the uproarious season finale of Hulu’s hit comedy-mystery Only Murders in the Building. ABC premieres the raucous hip-hop soap Queens, about a reunited ’90s group, and welcomes Michelle Young as the next Bachelorette. PBS’ American Masters explores the life and legacy of human-rights advocate Helen Keller, immortalized in The Miracle Worker.

Only Murders in the Building

Season Finale

I’m happy to report that this sparkling mystery-comedy nails the ending in a satisfying and at times hysterically funny season finale. A twist at the end of last week’s episode propels the plot to its big reveal—who killed Tim Kono?—with the great benefit of allowing Steve Martin to remind us of his gifts for physical comedy. The set-up for an already commissioned Season 2 is just as inspired.

ABC

Queens

Series Premiere 10/9c

Calling Cookie Lyon! Empire’s deluxe diva would be right at home among the hip-hop queens—notorious for a fleeting moment in the ’90s as Nasty Bitches—who reunite as Queens when a trendy young rapper samples one of their golden-oldie hits. Yes, this is exactly the same set-up as Peacock’s Girls5Eva, but playing it for soapy drama rather than broad comedy. Eve (as a supermom trying to get her groove back) and Brandy (as a singer-songwriter currently struggling in Nashville) come to Queens with the most musical cred, joined by Power’s Naturi Naughton (as the most complex Queen, a closeted lesbian Catholic) and My Name Is Earl’s Nadine Velazquez (a disgraced talk-show host in need of a career boost).

The Bachelorette

Season Premiere 8/7c

The course of synthetic love rarely runs smooth—because if it did, there wouldn’t be a reason for an 18th season of the made-for-TV romance-a-thon, now featuring Minnesota teacher Michelle Young as the woman who’ll try to find a soulmate among 30 telegenic guys. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are the hosts and mentors.

PBS

Becoming Helen Keller

Documentary Premiere

Helen Keller was immortalized in the play and movie version of The Miracle Worker, depicting her breakthrough as a deaf and blind child when she learned to communicate. Her adult legacy as an advocate for social justice and people with disabilities is the focus of an American Masters documentary, closing the distinguished series’ 35th season. Cherry Jones reads Keller’s writings, with actor/dancer Alexandra Wailes adding American Sign Language interpretation of her words—and writer/rapper Warren “WAWA” Snipe offering ASL interpretation through the rest of the program. Keller lived to the age of 87, gaining renown and some controversy as a writer and advocate for civil rights and socialism.

