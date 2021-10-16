Never play games with Lucifer. So warns the new posters for Gwendoline Christie‘s character, the Ruler of Hell, in the upcoming DC series The Sandman for Netflix, based on Neil Gaiman‘s landmark comic book series.

The new photos were unveiled by Warner Bros. Television as part of DC FanDome 2021. You can check out the full versions of Christie as Lucifer and of Lucifer’s wings below.

The Sandman is described as “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.” It “follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.” It stars Tom Sturridge as Dream.

The cast also includes Sanjeev Bhaskar and Asim Chaudhry as Cain and Abel, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, Niamh Walsh as young Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, Patton Oswalt voicing Matthew the Raven, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and Sandra James Young as Unity Kincaid.

Joining showrunner Allan Heinberg as writers and executive producers are Gaiman and David S. Goyer.

The Sandman, TBA, Netflix