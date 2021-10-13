Larry David Gets Pranked By Jimmy Kimmel on Late Night Show (VIDEO)

When Larry David showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, he probably wasn’t expecting to walk down a hallway designed as a shrine to himself.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star was part of one of Jimmy Kimmel‘s infamous pranks (watch below) as he arrived backstage for Tuesday’s taping. As David made his way down the corridor, he noticed that all the framed pictures on the wall were from his previous appearances on the show. “What a trick,” the Seinfeld creator said as it dawned on him that this was Kimmel’s mischief at play.

“At first, I was like, ‘Why am I in two pictures?’ That’s so funny,” continued David, who seemed genuinely amused by the prank.

Is this better Larry? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ME95INUupU — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) October 13, 2021

“I heard that you noticed your picture was not on the wall,” Kimmel explained as the pair watched the footage back. “And so what we did is we took all the other celebrities’ pictures down. We replaced them with only photographs of you.”

While David’s on-screen version of himself is often highly irritable, he seemed to enjoy his experience on the late-night talk show. “I like your style on this show,” the Emmy-winning writer told Kimmel. “Really… the surprise thing, you’ve got surprises, it’s fun, it’s good. Maybe I’ll come back in five years.”

Making appointments is clearly not David’s thing, as elsewhere on the show, he recalled a hilarious mishap when Kimmel invited him over for dinner, and he accidentally turned up a week early. The resulting text message exchange, which Kimmel shared on screen, reveals that Kimmel was at a funeral that day, to which David responds, “Holy s**t! Hahahah!”

David was on the show to promote the upcoming 11th season of his HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. The new season, which premieres on October 24, will feature guest appearances from Woody Harrelson, Bill Hader, Tracey Ullman, Kaley Cuoco, Lucy Liu, and Patton Oswalt. David will once again star alongside series regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, and J.B. Smoove.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, October 24, 10:40/9:40 c, HBO and on HBO Max