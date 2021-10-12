‘Shameless’ Alum Jeremy Allen White to Lead ‘The Bear’ as FX Greenlights Comedy

FX has given a series pickup to the half-hour comedy The Bear, a show about a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant.

Announced by FX’s President of Original Programming, Nick Grad, The Bear is executive produced by Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman), Hiro Murai (Atlanta), Nate Matteson (Station Eleven), Christopher Storer (Ramy), and Josh Senior. Meanwhile, recurring star and real-life chef Matty Matheson will serve as a consulting producer on the project.

Set to premiere in 2022, the comedy sees Shameless alum Jeremy Allen White take on the lead role as he’s joined by Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls), Ayo Edebiri (Dickinson), Lionel Boyce (The Jellies!), Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live), Liza Colón-Zayas (David Makes Man), and Edwin Gibson (Fargo) and Matheson in recurring roles.

“The Bear delivers thanks to the ferocious performances of Jeremy Allen White and fellow cast members Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson,” said Grad in a statement. “The series gets off to a fantastic start in the pilot and we know this creative team including Hiro, Nate, and Joanna has the comedy chops and producing experience to deliver the latest in a storied line of FX comedies.”

“We are so grateful to FX and overjoyed we get to tell more stories from this world,” added Calo. “And while this cast is talented enough to make standing silently in an empty space riveting, we can’t wait to get to work in the writer’s room.”

